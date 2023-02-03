Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures

A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures. (Source: WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Workers at an animal shelter in Wisconsin say they arrived at work to find a dog tied to the front door.

According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the dog was found abandoned and tied to the door early Thursday morning.

“Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” the county shelter shared on its social media. “We came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”

According to the animal shelter, the dog named Gus was left behind after a person drove up to the building and tied him to the door. Representatives with the shelter said the person took off in less than a minute.

“The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go,” the shelter shared. “It breaks our hearts.”

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the area were as low as 9 degrees during the overnight hours.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association said that the dog’s owner eventually came forward to officially surrender the dog after it shared the details of what happened.

The animal shelter thanked the owner for doing the right thing. It said the team can now adopt Gus out as soon as he is cleared by a veterinarian, avoiding a legal stray hold as mandated by statute.

The shelter team said anyone interested in adopting Gus or any other animal can go online.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice

Latest News

Oncor Outages
Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler residences, stoplights
Tyler Warming Center
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
Conjoined Twins
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Spoiled Food
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US