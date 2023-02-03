Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Central Texan gets prison in child abuse case involving hungry girl found eating cat food at neighbor’s house

Several victims, all girls under 9, subjected to physical and psychological abuse
Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron, Texas
Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron, Texas(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - District Judge John W. Youngblood sentenced Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron, to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence for a third degree felony conviction on a charge of continuous violence against the family.

Prosecutors said the case started when a child was spotted in a next-door neighbor’s home “so hungry she was eating cat food.”

An investigation was immediately launched into the treatment of several children at Martin’s home, all girls under nine years old.

“The investigation (revealed) that the girls were routinely underfed,” prosecutors said, adding the girls were also “physically and psychologically abused.”

Prosecutors said some of the abuse included duct taping the girls to their bed at night, locking the girls in a shed for extended periods of time, forcing the girls to physically fight each other for sport, encouraging a dog to bite the girls, and feeding the girls “slop” that was made in a blender.

The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) immediately removed the children from the home.

“The children are now placed in a safe, stable home,” prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Lufkin on Thursday morning.
Pedestrian injured after being struck by train in Lufkin
Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels.
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter

Latest News

Crews are repairing the leak on South Timberland Drive in Lufkin.
Some lanes on South Timberland Drive shut down for water leak
A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
Luthier carves wood in the process of making a violin.
Former music teacher becomes award-winning luthier, opens shop In Kilgore
Oncor Outages
Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler residences, stoplights
Conjoined Twins
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls