TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This dinner can truly be made in about ten minutes because it’s made with some ingredients that are either quick cooking or pre-cooked for you. This can even be done on a grill if your power is out, which we know happens from time to time with our crazy East Texas weather. Is it authentic Louisiana cuisine? Nope. Is it good and quick on a busy night? Absolutely!

Dinner in 10: Blackened tilapia with rice and red beans by Mama Steph

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless tilapia filets (If frozen, thaw in a bowl of cold water)

Cajun seasoning/blackening seasoning - your favorite kind. I tend to use Tony Chachere’s.

olive oil for the pan

3/4 cup cooked rice per person being served. (I used two packets of Ben’s Original Whole Grain Medley rice - it’s precooked to safe you time.)

1 package or can of pre-cooked seasoned red beans (I used A Dozen Cousins brand Cajun red beans)

Method:

For the beans and rice:

Place a large saucepot over medium heat. Open the rice packages and the beans, and combine in the saucepot. Add a cup of broth or water, and stir together to combine. Add a teaspoon of your favorite seasoning blend, stir in, and bring mixture to a low simmer. Taste to see if you need to spice it up a bit more, and add more seasoning if needed. I always start low so I don’t over-salt, as most seasoning blends do contain salt. Keep warm over low heat while you cook the fish, stirring occasionally.

To prepare the tilapia:

Place a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add three tablespoons olive oil or your favorite cooking oil.

When a drop of water sizzles when dropped onto the skillet, it’s ready for the fish.

Season both sides of the fish filets with the blackening seasoning. Place them in the pan, and cook for about three minutes.

Then, use a thin spatula to turn the filets over. If the filets are large, cook for three more minutes. If they are small, a minute and a half to two minutes will be enough. The filets should have no pink in the center when served, and should flake apart easily.

Place a serving of the beans and rice in the center of a plate. Place a fish filet on top of the rice. If desired, top with a bit of parsley or a sprinkling of parmesan cheese to finish.

Enjoy!

