A light freeze will give way to partly cloudy skies and dry weather this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies and dry air will lead to a light freeze overnight as temperatures bottom out in the lower 30′s. If we do see some fog develop, it could be in the form of freezing fog. Any leftover or standing water may re-freeze tonight as well.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the weekend, we will continue to carry partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with highs in the upper 50′s on Saturday before warming into the upper 60′s by Sunday. There will be passing clouds at times, but with the atmosphere so dry, we will stay dry and still receive a fair amount of sunshine over the weekend.

By early next week, the return of southerly breezes will make it feel like spring, again, with highs warming into the lower 70′s.

After getting a few days to dry out, our next shot at rain returns by next Tuesday and Wednesday, depending upon how quickly the next weather maker and cold front advances in from the west.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches over the next seven days with most of that coming in during the middle part of next week.

