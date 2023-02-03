Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Skies are clearing out early and many places may still drop to the freezing mark to start the day.  Expect lots of sunshine today and a light breeze out of the northeast.  Temperatures will reach the lower 50s this afternoon and with clear skies, we will drop back to near freezing tonight.  A few clouds are expected off and on this weekend, but it will still be a great weekend with lots of sunshine.  Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday.  Warm and breezy to start next work week with temperatures near 70 degrees on Monday.  Then, more rain moves in for Tuesday and could stick around for the rest of the week.

