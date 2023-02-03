Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police have released new information into a shooting that happened at the YMCA located at 800 S. Owens.

BSPD says that they were called to the YMCA at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

When Officers arrived, they found the only victim, a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen laying outside of the YMCA.

The teen was found being tended to by YMCA staff and officers assisted. Officers notified the Big Spring Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services that the scene was secured. EMS arrived on the scene and began treatment of the teen. The 19-year-old was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and later flown to UMC Lubbock.

The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began investigating the incident.

The preliminary investigation has indicated the 19-year-old black male subject along with another juvenile male were together outside of the YMCA when a silver Chevrolet Impala 4 door drove by at which time the juvenile male standing outside of the YMCA with the 19-year-old man began shooting at the silver Impala.

The front right passenger of the silver Impala (also believed to be a juvenile) returned fire striking the teen in the abdomen. While still on scene the mother of the juvenile driver of the silver Chevrolet Impala 4 door, returned to the scene driving the vehicle and informed her juvenile son was involved in the altercation.

The vehicle was seized as evidence. Police believe this appears to be an ongoing feud with the individuals involved.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information was released.

The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477).

You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or www.p3tips.com/1277.

