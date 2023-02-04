Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carmen DeCruz trial: Court analyzes body cam footage frame by frame as the second week wraps up

Carmen DeCruz (left), Michael Dean (right)
Carmen DeCruz (left), Michael Dean (right)(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - On Friday, the court focused on body cam video, worn by Carmen DeCruz, going frame by frame to analyze the last few minutes before Micael Dean’s death.

The defense first presented Robert McFarlane, a forensic video analyst based in Colorado, to take the stand and present the jury the nearly 5,000 frames captured from the time DeCruz exited his squad car to minutes after Dean was shot.

From the time DeCruz exited his squad car to the time Dean was shot, one minute and two seconds had passed.

During those 64 seconds, DeCruz shouted 20 commands at Dean before entering a “tug-of-war” over the PT cruiser’s keys, the car being driven by Dean.

Mcfarlane testified to say Dean’s right hand could be seen on top of the gun’s barrel, during the “tug-of-war”, just one-tenth of a second before the gun fired.

State attorneys argued that some of the labeling, in the body cam video, done by McFarlane, wasn’t anatomically accurate to Dean who was 5′0 exactly.

The state continued to say that McFarlane’s findings weren’t accurate with previous testimonials and that Dean never made contact with the gun.

McFarlane’s testimony lasted for nearly five hours.

Before court adjourned, David Blake, took the stand to discuss the stress response system, better known as fight or flight, and how this could’ve led to a sympathetic discharge by DeCruz.

Friday wraps up week two of the trial, set to continue on Monday.

KWTX is actively working to obtain the footage shown in court.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

