Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

