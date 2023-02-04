Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Saturday started off with some clouds and chillly temperatures, but thankfully the sunshine did eventually come out to play and that sure helped our highs warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon! Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, but some cloud cover might try to build back in early tomorrow morning. The big difference with tomorrow’s forecast is that our skies will clear out much sooner, meaning temperatures will likely trend even warmer thanks to the sunshine and breezy southerly winds. This warming trend continues into Monday as we warm up to near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds increase late Monday into early Tuesday and our dry streak officially ends as showers will be possible by late Tuesday morning. Our next big weather maker arrives late Tuesday in the form of a cold front/ upper-level disturbance combo which will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorm development from late Tuesday evening, overnight into Wednesday morning, and potentially into Wednesday afternoon, depending on the speed of the front. Once the front clears ETX, rain chances drop back down to zero for the remainder of the week. A second, stronger cold front flies through Thursday, dropping temperatures down into the lower 30s for next Friday and Saturday, with cool afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

