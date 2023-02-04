Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Starting off the day a bit chilly, many spots near or below freezing this morning. We’ll warm into the upper 40s by around lunchtime, and then see highs this afternoon around 60-degrees. Skies this morning are mostly clear, we’ll see a period of increased cloudiness through the midday hours, then skies turn mostly sunny/mostly clear for the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures tonight drop into the low 40s, will not be as cold overnight as what we had for this morning.

Sunday looks like a partly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Next week starts off dry, rain returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Many of us are ahead on our year-to-date rainfall totals, and the ground is already saturated from this last week’s winter weather. We could see flooding with the additional rain this week, but as of this morning severe weather is not in the forecast. Temperatures next week will range for the 50s to 70s for highs, and 40s and 50s for lows. Thankfully, for the time being, there are no more freezing temperatures in the forecast for the foreseeable future. Have a great Saturday.

Today's Forecast (Andrew Tate)

