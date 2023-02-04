Shooting at house party leaves one dead, three others injured

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four victims. All four were taken to area hospitals where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The three other victims were listed in critical condition. The identities of the victims are being withheld until family notifications have been made.

Police are also looking to identify two people they believe are connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. John Thompson at (936) 291-5427 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 294-9494.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.