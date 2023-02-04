Texas Tenors visit Country Music Hall of Fame to receive additional plaques

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - It’s customary for acts being inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage to receive a single plaque for their accomplishments.

But, a three-piece vocal group, the Texas Tenors, who were inducted in August, 2022, all wanted a piece of the plaque according to one of the vocalists, Marcus Collins.

“With the one plaque, we’d have to every couple of months we’d have to take it to John’s,” Collins said. “Then he’d have to bring it to my place, ‘cause we each want to have it in our house.”

With the Hall of Fame working on a limited budget, the Texas Tenors did something no act had done before according to Tommie Ritter Smith, president of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

“The Tenors were so impressed with them, they wanted three,” Smith said. “We couldn’t afford three, so they sold their guitar they played the night of the show of their induction ceremony.”

After the guitar was sold, they handed the Hall of Fame $5,000 to make sure each of the Texas Tenors could have additional plaques on Feb. 4, 2023.

“It’s an honor to be in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame,” Collins said. “Just the fact that they care so much about country music and music in general in the State of Texas.”

The Texas Tenors also reflected on the 15-year journey that lead them to the Hall of Fame.

“Never thought that this was going to happen for us,” Collins said. “From America’s Got Talent to the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, it’s been almost 15 years now since we’ve been on the show.”

