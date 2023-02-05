Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Arizona Cardinal Keaontay Ingaram Talks About JJ Watt and the Superbowl

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves after an NFL football game against the San...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Carthage Bulldog now Arizona Cardinal Keaontay Ingram spoke to us recently on what it was like getting to play with JJ Watt in his final season.

“Oh man, it was amazing man,” he said. “Just see how he come to work every single day, how committed he is to the game and just how consistent he is and that puts you over the edge you know. His Hall of Fame status is for reason, you know, and to see it live in the flesh, you know instead on the TV, it was amazing. I got to pic a little parts hidden from him, man. Something that I always keep with me man. It was amazing to see him go.”

Because I know that a lot of our viewers you know, we we cover the Houston area and you know, he is known as a pretty special guy in that city. And I can only assume that he’s like that in real life as well.

“Oh, yeah, most definitely. Especially the amount of work that he did in the community. We’ve made sure after the season we gave him that recognition. That’s what he deserves, you know. Especially in Houston and Arizona, you know, so hats off to him and his family man and it was great to see him go out with a bang.”

Expectations next season for the Arizona Cardinals?

“Oh, man. Of course we want to make it to the playoffs and then to the Super Bowl, but we’re gonna take it one step at a time and whatever God says.

One more question. I have to ask...what does an NFL player do on Super Bowl Sunday if they don’t make it to the game? What are your plans? I know it’s gotta sting a little bit, but I can only imagine you still enjoy it.

“Nah, man. I love football I just love watching football and I got some guys that’s playing in the Super Bowl. So I’m gonna just find somewhere to eat and watch the game.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
When Diboll citizens call 911, they’ll be put in touch with a dispatcher in Lufkin.
Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department
Crews are repairing the leak on South Timberland Drive in Lufkin.
Some lanes on South Timberland Drive shut down for water leak
Luthier carves wood in the process of making a violin.
Former music teacher becomes award-winning luthier, opens shop In Kilgore

Latest News

McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
3 Tyler student-athletes sign letters of intent for football
3 Tyler student-athletes sign letters of intent for football
SFA football team busing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday
SFA football team busing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday
3 Tyler student-athletes sign letters of intent for football
3 Tyler student-athletes sign letters of intent for football