Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police have released the names of two men charged in a quadruple shooting at a house party this weekend that left two people dead and two others injured.

Detectives on Saturday afternoon arrested Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, both of Livingston, Texas, at the police station.

Lewis was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, while Johnson was charged with Assault, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson is being held on a 50,000 dollar bond, while Lewis is being held on a 250,000 dollar bond.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday at a home in the area of 19th Street and Avenue O, according to Huntsville Police.

Two of the four victims have died from injuries received and have been identified as Cruz Garcia, 18, of Livingston, and James Jones, 18, of Huntsville.

A motive for the violence is unclear, but detectives say they anticipate pursuing further charges as the investigation continues.

The Huntsville Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427. Detectives are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who attended the party that can provide any information.

