Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting

A motive for the violence is unclear, but detectives say they anticipate pursuing further charges as the investigation continues.
he Huntsville Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact Sgt. John Thompson...
he Huntsville Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427. Detectives are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who attended the party that can provide any information.(MGN image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police have released the names of two men charged in a quadruple shooting at a house party this weekend that left two people dead and two others injured.

Detectives on Saturday afternoon arrested Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, both of Livingston, Texas, at the police station.

Lewis was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, while Johnson was charged with Assault, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson is being held on a 50,000 dollar bond, while Lewis is being held on a 250,000 dollar bond.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday at a home in the area of 19th Street and Avenue O, according to Huntsville Police.

Two of the four victims have died from injuries received and have been identified as Cruz Garcia, 18, of Livingston, and James Jones, 18, of Huntsville.

A motive for the violence is unclear, but detectives say they anticipate pursuing further charges as the investigation continues.

The Huntsville Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427. Detectives are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who attended the party that can provide any information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
SFA football team busing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday
SFA football team busing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose

Latest News

Lamar Hunt, the late Chiefs owner, spent time in the Tyler home from 1933-1938.
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived
Former Carthage Bulldog, now Arizona Cardinal, Keaontay Ingram
Arizona Cardinal Keaontay Ingram talks about JJ Watt, Super Bowl
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
“The Tenors were so impressed with them, they wanted three.”
Texas Tenors visit Country Music Hall of Fame to receive additional plaques
Random Acts of Kindness
Tyler homeowners get random help from neighbors, strangers in storm cleanup