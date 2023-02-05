Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose

One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon.

Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA.

According to his obituary online, McAfoose loved baseball, food, country music and Jesus, among many other things. He was only 18 years old.

Graylan Spring also died in the crash. His services are set for tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the Austin Ridge Bible Church. The SFA football team will be in attendance to remember him.

