Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Fog and clouds early in the day will clear, making for a mostly sunny afternoon for our Sunday. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. For tonight, clear skies continue for the evening hours. Temperatures will cool into the 50s. Overnight, clouds and fog will return to the area, sticking around for the early morning Monday commute. Monday will end up being a partly cloudy day, with maybe a sprinkle possible with some passing clouds and moisture surges back into East Texas ahead of showers and thundershowers that are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll see highs in the low 70s on Monday, then the rain arrives Tuesday afternoon, and that will limit highs for the rest of the week. For Tuesday through Friday, expect high temps in the 50s and 60s. While I had been advertising no freezing temperatures in the seven day forecast yesterday, I can no longer do that today. After a series of fronts move through the area this week, lows by next Saturday morning will be back in the low 30s. Thankfully, no rain in the forecast at the same time. We’ll get our rain for the week out of the way on Tuesday and Wednesday, then it looks like we stay dry through the end of the week. As always, we’ll let you know if that changes. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

