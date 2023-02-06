12 new pickle ball courts coming to Maroney Park in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 12 new pickle ball courts are coming to the city of Nacogdoches after an anonymous donor gave around $68,000 for the courts. The courts are set to open at Maroney Park on Feb. 17.

Community Services Director for the City of Nacogdoches Brian Bray said this comes after they opened six courts at Banita Creek Park over the summer.

“We used to have four tennis courts here, which we have just recently turned into 12 pickle ball courts with the courtesy of a donation of $68,000,” Bray said.

Robert McCandless with Old Town Pickle Ball Group said they have expanded, and this will give them more space and courts to play on.

“Yesterday, we had filled all six courts with our own nets at Banita and had six people waiting to play, and this is just going to open everything up. It’s a real blessing to be able to have this much space to play in,” McCandless said.

Bray said this allows the city’s long-term planning to host pickle ball tournaments in Nacogdoches.

“That’s kind of the long-term hope and dream, and we will get there at some point. You know, based on the way that pickle ball has grown within the last three years, I have no doubt that we’ll get there. We just want to have this open and available to the public and work with the Nacogdoches pickle ball group being able to host tournaments,” Bray said.

McCandless said these new courts can also help the group train players new to the sport.

“Not only does it open it up for everyone to get to come play, but it gives us enough courts that we can train people, we can instruct people, we can have drills and stuff to improve the quality of our games and everything,” McCandless said.

Gail McCandless said the group is excited about the new additions.

“It’s a fast-growing sport, and we’re probably going to need it sooner rather than later,” Gail said.

The grand opening of the new pickle ball courts at Maroney Park is on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.