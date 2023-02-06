City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”

The standpipe is located on West Avenue I, and the area around it is currently undeveloped. The standpipe was named a local landmark of the city in 2019 with plans of turning the area into a park in the future. After about four years, Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the city with this grant.

”These grants are really competitive,” Romer said. “Communities throughout Texas will compete for these grants. What it says about this project is, this is a good project. This park is going to make a difference and be something that’s special, and it’s been a long time that we’ve worked on this. We’re just grateful for this opportunity to move forward.”

Romer said this park will reach a community that is ‘underserved.’ He said this is an older area of Belton without a park in the nearby distance of these neighborhoods.

“Having a park in this community will help that neighborhood, but also it’s something that will become a destination,” he said. “People will want to go to this park and visit it, and it’ll be a place where families can enjoy themselves and have a good quality time together.”

While it will be a spot for the community to enjoy, Romer said many tourists may spot the top of the standpipe when passing through Belton and stop by for a picture.

“People drive by that standpipe all the time, and it really is something that would catch a person’s eye and have them go and visit,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “Right now, if you saw it, you would drive to the standpipe and say, ‘Oh, that was neat,’ and you wouldn’t get out.”

He hopes, with the park, people will be more inclined to experience more of the city.

The standpipe was built in 1914, and, after years of not being in use, around 1990, it was added on the National Register of Historic Places.

The grant’s funding will also go toward refurbishing the standpipe.

“If you look at the exterior, there’s parts of it that are falling off...not big chunks, but it’s more like there was a thin layer of cement at one time that was put on the exterior, and that’s kind of chipping off and falling,” Romer said. “The city will go in and fix that so that it’s safe and that it looks presentable and nice.”

The grant is still in early stages as the city will soon sign a contract with the state to proceed. Next, the city will start a design and bidding process to select contractors to build the park. Romer said they expect the park to be complete within the next year or two.

