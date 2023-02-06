City of Lufkin cutting glass out of recycling program

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - According to a press release put out by the City of Lufkin today, it will discontinue recycling glass items as of Feb. 28

The release sites continued contamination and rising fuel costs as to why they are discontinuing this part of the program.

When the city took its last load to the recycling center in Houston, officials were told there was too much contamination for it to be accepted.

Between the fuel cost and the driver’s wages the City loses about $200 every trip.

“Eliminating contamination from the glass is unsafe and labor intensive for our workers and fuel costs have risen significantly making the program unsustainable,” Solid Waste Director Kent Havard said.

“The fuel cost to Houston and back is about $280, not counting the wage we pay our driver,” Havard said.

However the City will still continue its aluminum and metal, cardboard, and plastic recycling.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.