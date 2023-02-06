Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Kenneth English,55
Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested

Latest News

A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Ohio authorities plan ‘controlled release’ of toxic material
The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
WebXtra: Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
Damage is seen after shelling in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on Sunday.
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
Woman charged with plotting to disable Baltimore power grid