Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A developer is working to build a restaurant inside of an old bank in downtown Nacogdoches.

During their Tuesday meeting, the Nacogdoches City Council will consider approving a permit to Kim Crisp for the renovation of 124 East Main Street (the Wettermark Bank building) for use as a restaurant on the first floor and 3 loft apartments on the second floor. The restaurant would employ as many as 17 people.

There is no information currently on what kind of restaurant will occupy the space.

