Fire in Houston airport locker room delays morning flights

(Source: Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a fire at Houston’s largest airport delayed flights and forced the temporary evacuation of a terminal.

No injuries were reported. United Airlines has a major hub at Bush Intercontinental Airport and says Houston firefighters were called after a fire was reported in an employee locker room in Terminal C around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Customers and employees were evacuated and United flights into the airport were halted from 5:32 a.m. until 7 a.m. The airline says 23 of its inbound Houston flights were delayed.

Operations have now returned to normal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

