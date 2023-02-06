Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty

Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, although his punishment is yet to be determined.
Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, although his punishment is yet to be determined.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning.

Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, however, his punishment is yet to be determined. At this time, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is providing updates from inside the courtroom:

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

“The Tenors were so impressed with them, they wanted three.”
Texas Tenors visit Country Music Hall of Fame to receive additional plaques
Yay for video games
10 Great Games to Play If You are Stuck Indoors
His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family...
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show
Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show
Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11