Increasing clouds and warmth will yield increasing rain chances for our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The return of southerly winds led to a nice warm-up and brought back some clouds to east Texas today. It will also aid in a milder night with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 50′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Our next weather maker and storm system is spinning in the desert southwest and will be migrating in our direction the next few days. As that happens, we will see our rain and thunderstorm chances climb the ladder, especially as we head into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm, humid, and breezy with highs in the middle 70′s.

Our rain and thunderstorm odds will ramp up to 80% on Tuesday night and during the day on Wednesday as a trough of low pressure swings through Texas, enhancing the lift across our part of the state.

There is a very low-end, marginal risk for severe weather during this time frame. That means we may have one storm reach severe limits, with damaging winds being the main concern.

Rainfall amounts will not be as high as last week. We are looking at around one inch of rainfall this week, with all of it occurring from Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

Once the wet weather exits stage left into Louisiana, we will clear out for the end of the week. Thursday will still be a mild day since our surface winds will be out of the southwest on Thursday.

A stronger cold front will then advance through our part of the state Thursday night, leading to much cooler air returning for Friday and the start to the weekend in which we see cold, starlit nights give way to a cool sunshine in the afternoon hours.

We may also see a light freeze on Saturday morning, whereas Friday and Sunday mornings will have wake-up temperatures in the 30′s, making for three straight cold mornings in the Piney Woods.

Those cold, northerly winds on Friday and Saturday will then quickly shift back to the southeast by Sunday, leading to the return of milder temperatures and an increase in cloud cover for the second half of the upcoming weekend.

The upper-level wind pattern favors another messy scenario setting up early next week in which we will have increasing, daily rain chances back in play for a few days, leading to more damp, wet weather in deep east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.