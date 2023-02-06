Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial will begin February 6, 2023, for the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech University police officer in 2017.

Hollis Daniels III, 24, faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole. As of Monday morning, Daniels has submitted a guilty plea to the court.

The jury trial is still determining his punishment; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Hollis Daniels is charged with shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr....
Hollis Daniels is charged with shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. back in October of 2017. He was in court Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 for a pretrial hearing.(KCBD Video)
Hollis Alvin Daniels, 19 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Hollis Alvin Daniels, 19 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

The former Texas Tech student is accused of killing officer Floyd East Junior inside the university’s police department.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

The shooting happened at 7:44 p.m., but police interaction with Daniels began much earlier that day.

Lubbock police officers said they received a call about a stolen firearm at 1:11 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2017. The caller said Daniels had stolen the gun from a home near Indiana and 28th Street.

Just minutes later, officers said they spotted Daniels about three miles away from that home and pulled him over. Officers said they searched Daniels and did not find a firearm. Daniels refused to let them search his car, so eventually, they released him.

Former Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens addressed this at a news conference in 2017, shortly after Daniels’ arrest.

“There was not enough probable cause to search it on its own nor get a warrant for the vehicle,” Stevens said.

Later that day, the Texas Tech Police Department received a call from someone who said they heard a gunshot from Daniels’ dorm room.

Officer East was one of the officers who responded.

Those officers reported finding drugs and drug paraphernalia in Daniels’ room, so they took him into custody.

East was in the process of booking Daniels when he was shot in the back of the head. East’s colleagues reported hearing the shot at 7:44 p.m. Daniels was nowhere to be found.

Texas Tech’s dispatch contacted the Lubbock Police Department at 7:46 p.m. LPD said their first officer arrived on the scene at 7:49 p.m.

The university went on lockdown, and this quickly became a multi-agency manhunt.

At 9:26 p.m., a Texas Tech Officer found Daniels by the old municipal coliseum.

Daniels was taken into custody and has been at the Lubbock County Detention Center since then.

In 2018, we sat down with Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath and asked him how Daniels got a gun into the police department.

“Our officers conducted themselves in a professional manner. Everything that should have been done was done. This was a very unique situation. I think once trial comes it will be made more clear. There is one person who can tell you how that occurred with absolute certainty and that’s the suspect himself,” Bonath said.

No cameras or recording devices are allowed in the courtroom during this trial.

KCBD will have a crew in the courtroom and will provide updates throughout each day.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
A FedEx cargo plane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land, according...
Plane crash averted at Texas airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

“The Tenors were so impressed with them, they wanted three.”
Texas Tenors visit Country Music Hall of Fame to receive additional plaques
Yay for video games
10 Great Games to Play If You are Stuck Indoors
His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family...
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show
Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show
Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11