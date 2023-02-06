East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Some patchy, dense fog has developed overnight and will continue into the morning, especially in southern counties. Expect another warm day with breezy south winds, gusting to 20 mph and a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight with a chance for drizzle and a few light showers in the morning. Light showers will continue off and on through the day Tuesday, then increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will be likely off and on and could be heavy at times Wednesday, but comes to an end Wednesday night. Some clearing is expected Thursday, then mostly sunny and blustery on Friday with cooler temperatures.

