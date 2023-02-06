Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend.

29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday.

Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel near 4600 block of East I-40 near South Eastern Street.

46th and East I-40 yesterday. APD arrested Greenleaf yesterday and identified him today.

Greenleaf was booked into Potter County jail.

Trey Geenleaf
Trey Geenleaf(Potter County Sheriff's Office)

