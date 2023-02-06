Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend.
29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday.
Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel near 4600 block of East I-40 near South Eastern Street.
46th and East I-40 yesterday. APD arrested Greenleaf yesterday and identified him today.
Greenleaf was booked into Potter County jail.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.