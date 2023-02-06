Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rising feed prices hurt East Texas meat producers

Tanner Spurlock owns and operates Fuller Farms in Wood County and talks about the challenge to stay competitive with his pork products.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the economy, gas prices and inflation, East Texas cattle, pig and chicken producers also have to deal with rising feed prices.

Small and independent producers have to struggle with feeding their stock and trying not to pass the extra cost to the consumer. Dealing with an unsure future as far as feed, many are trying to cut costs where they can and be inventive about how they get their stock in the best possible condition for processing or sale.

Tanner Spurlock owns and operates Fuller Farms in Wood County and talks about the challenge to stay competitive with his pork products.

