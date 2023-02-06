Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Second teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting

Investigators expect additional charges to be filed on each involved.
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - 1:46 p.m. Feb.6: Around 1:30 p.m., the Big Spring Police Department took another teen boy, 15, into custody regarding this incident. He is also being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Big Spring Police Department has received an order from a magistrate to release the names and pictures of the other teens involved in an investigation into a shooting at a Big Spring YMCA.

If you have any information on the location of Jason Diaz Jr.,15, Kerdoby Morin, 16, or Dijuan Ausbie Jr., 13, you are urged to contact Detectives Sergeant John Haynes at (432) 264-2558 or you can contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or here.

Investigators expect additional charges to be filed against each involved.

Big Spring Police say the afternoon of Friday, Feb.3, BSPD detectives arrested a teen boy involved in an investigation into a shooting at the YMCA on S. Owens on Feb. 2.

The teen boy is currently in the custody of Howard County Juvenile Probation office charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives are still searching for three other teen boys involved in this incident.

BSPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from the web address here.

