Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff's edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. GEORGE, Utah (Gray News) – A motorcyclist has his smart watch to thank for potentially saving his life.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a crash alert from the man’s smart watch he was wearing.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and several agencies aided in locating the man.

A helicopter was unable to land due to the crash location, so rescue teams set up ropes to get the man stabilized and into the Life Flight helicopter.

It took rescue crews nearly four hours to bring the man to safety. He was flown to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was improving and is expected to recover.

No further details were given.

