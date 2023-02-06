Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful but breezy and warm day, we thankfully have more pleasant weather to enjoy tomorrow! Monday will start off cool in the lower 50s with patchy fog possible early. We will warm up quickly into the lower 70s thanks to a decent amount of sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Clouds increase late Monday into early Tuesday and our dry streak officially ends as showers will be possible by late Tuesday morning. Our next big weather maker arrives late Tuesday in the form of a cold front/ upper-level disturbance combo which will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorm development from late Tuesday evening, overnight into Wednesday morning, and potentially into early Wednesday afternoon, depending on the speed of the front. Once the front clears ETX, rain chances drop back down to zero for the remainder of the work week. A second, stronger cold front flies through Thursday, dropping temperatures down into the lower 30s by Saturday morning, with cool afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Clouds could increase by next Sunday and bring a slight chance for rain. Please enjoy the sunshine while it is out and about tomorrow, and keep a close eye on the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday for any updates!

