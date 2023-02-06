Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Three suspects arrested in connection to armed carjacking at gas station

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30,
(LEFT TO RIGHT) Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30,
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects were arrested in the aggravated robbery at a gas station last week, according to the Temple Police Department.

Matthew Sykes, 18, Xzavier Jones, 20, and Alexander Wyatt, 30, were taken into custody on Feb. 1 on federal carjacking charges.

The gas station robbery happened at around 7:20 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street.

The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded to take his vehicle,” police said.

The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 1000 block of S. 49th St. where officers located two suspects.

Police said one of the suspects was Jones, who fled from police and discarded the weapon used in the aggravated robbery. The weapon was later recovered by police.

“The victim positively identified both Jones and Sykes as the individuals responsible for committing the aggravated robbery,” said Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman with the City of Temple.

Officers then located a red SUV which was later determined to have been used in the aggravated robbery. Wyatt, the driver of this vehicle, was also taken into custody.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

