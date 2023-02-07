Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended

Col. Ann Meredith’s suspension comes months after Fort Hood fired her husband
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on Monday, Jan. 5(Fort Hood)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on Monday, Jan. 5, pending the results of an ongoing investigation, COL Wayne Marotto, a spokesperson with the III Armored Corps, confirmed to KWTX.

The suspension was approved by Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commanding general of III Armored Corps, said Marotto.

“To protect the privacy of the individuals involved, and as a matter of policy, the Army does not comment on ongoing investigations,” Marotto further said.

According to Stars and Stripes, Meredith’s suspension comes three months after her husband, COL John Meredith, was fired from his command position in the 1st Cavalry Division as a result of another ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
Kim Crisp wants to build a restaurant inside an old bank building in Nacogdoches.
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again

Latest News

Nacogdoches city council working to invigorate downtown development
Nacogdoches City Council working to invigorate downtown development
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
Val-O-Gram deadline is Monday, February 13th.
Lufkin Parks and Rec hosting Val-O-Grams event for local seniors
TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways
TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways
Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup
Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup