Lufkin Football Coach Pleased with Younger Players in Off-Season

WEBXTRA: Lufkin head coach Todd Quick talks adjustment to high school football season
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Panthers head football coach Todd Quick is busy preparing for the Fall season. He says that he likes what he sees from the younger guys.

“We were really young. And those young guys are kind of taking over,” he said.

“They’re taking over the offseason. And kids are getting bigger, faster, stronger and I couldn’t be more happy with how they’re working and how they’re leading. We’re excited when we get them all back in the same group. And we’re just ready. We’re ready to get going in spring ball.”

