By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds are increasing and a few showers will be moving in this morning.  It will be cloudy through the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning and the 60s this afternoon.  Expect a few showers off and on throughout the day.  Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase tonight with some heavy rainfall likely along with some gusty winds with a few of the thunderstorms.  Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue off and on tomorrow, coming to an end tomorrow evening.  Clouds clear out by Thursday morning with more sunshine for the end of the week.  A dry cold front arrives Thursday night with blustery and cool conditions on Friday and a slow warming trend through the weekend.

