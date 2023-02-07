Rain and thunderstorms will be on the climb as we head into Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The south winds offset the cloudy skies today to lead to a notable warm-up as we climbed into the 70′s this afternoon.

Our next weather maker and storm system is spinning into west Texas and will be migrating in our direction during the day tomorrow. As that happens, we will see our rain and thunderstorm chances climb the ladder, especially late tonight and lasting through much of the day on Wednesday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance of rain, mainly after midnight and toward daybreak. Lows will only drop into the lower 60′s as it remains rather muggy for this time of year.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain that will be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Highs will be near 70 before cooling down by Wednesday evening.

There is a very low-end, marginal risk for severe weather late tonight and during the day on Wednesday. That means we may have one storm reach severe limits, with damaging winds being the main concern. The main low-end, slight risk for severe weather tomorrow will be for areas east of east Texas.

Rainfall amounts will average around half-an-inch.

Once the wet weather exits stage left into Louisiana by late Wednesday afternoon, we will clear out for the end of the week.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid, but still on the warm side. With winds out of the southwest, that will be a dry, warm flow for us, leading to afternoon highs climbing into the lower 70′s.

A stronger cold front will then advance through our part of the state Thursday night, leading to cold winds returning for Friday and the start to the weekend in which we see cold, starlit nights give way to a cool sunshine in the afternoon hours.

We may also see a light freeze on Saturday morning, whereas Friday and Sunday mornings will have wake-up temperatures in the 30′s, making for three straight cold mornings in the Piney Woods.

Those cold, northerly winds on Friday and Saturday will then quickly shift back to the southeast by Sunday, leading to the return of milder temperatures and an increase in cloud cover for the second half of the upcoming weekend.

The upper-level wind pattern favors another messy scenario setting up early next week in which we will have increasing, daily rain chances back in play for a few days, leading to more damp, wet weather in deep east Texas.

