State Senator’s attorney releases statement following DWI arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas senator who represents parts of the Brazos Valley was arrested early Tuesday morning in Austin for drunk driving.

State Sen. Charles Schwertner was booked into the Travis County Jail around 2 a.m. after being charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Georgetown Republican was released from jail shortly after noon. He had been set to chair the Business and Commerce Committee on Grid Reform at the Capitol Tuesday morning.

Schwertner’s attorney Perry Minton sent the following statement to KBTX:

“I met with Senator Schwertner very early this morning directly after his unfortunate arrest. He was certainly humble and embarrassed by his circumstances but he was clear-eyed, sober and making good sense. Because of this, we’ll be interested in the discovery once it becomes available.”

Texas Senate District 5, which Schwertner represents, includes Brazos, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Williamson counties.

