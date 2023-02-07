Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy today, with isolated showers possible through the afternoon. Temperatures today should warm into the upper 60s, and the low 70s in the warmest areas. This evening, rain chances will be on the rise as showers and thunderstorms develop near I-35 and move into East Texas through the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday’s morning commute will likely be a wet one, with widespread showers expected to continue through the morning hours. Temperatures on Wednesday will be somewhat backwards, as some of us will see our high for the day during the morning, and cool from there. Expect most of us to be in the 50s Wednesday afternoon. Skies will clear late in the day, and we may even see some sunshine before the day is over.

The rest of the week and most of the weekend look dry. A mix of sun and clouds through Sunday, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. We’ll have a few mornings at or below freezing, but warm up beginning next week. Sunday evening rain will return to the forecast, a low chance. Higher rain chances will be in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week. With all the precip. last week plus what is expected this week, we’ll need to continue to watch for flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated. This issue will continue following next week’s rain. Certainly an inconvenience, but I also suspect we’ll be thankful for all the rain we’ve received come this spring and summer. Have a great afternoon.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

