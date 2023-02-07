Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence

Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.

On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Police are still investigating the death, and ask that if anyone has any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
Kim Crisp wants to build a restaurant inside an old bank building in Nacogdoches.
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
Lone Star Hazmat is the largest spill contractor in the state of Texas with its headquarters located in East Texas

Latest News

The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of...
Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village
Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-7-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Cloudy and rainy at times
Whitehouse is decked out in red and gold--- supporting Patrick Mahomes just days ahead of the...
Businesses go red and gold for Whitehouse grad, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes