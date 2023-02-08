Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed in officer-involved shooting during warrant service

College Station police say the search warrant is linked to a more “complex” investigation that is ongoing at several locations throughout the city.
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning is linked to a more “complex” investigation that is ongoing at several locations throughout the city.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Karla Castillo and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Wednesday morning when College Station police served a search warrant, CSPD Chief Billy Couch said.

In an afternoon press conference Couch said after police identified themselves at a residence in the 900 block of Spring Loop a man armed with a shotgun fired at police. Officers fired back, killing the man. The identity of the man has not been released at this time, and Couch would not say how the man was involved with the warrant. According to Couch, the man shot was a resident of the location, but three other adults were present.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The 6-year veteran police officer who fired the fatal shot is now on paid leave and the Texas Rangers is now taking over the investigation into what happened at the duplex. We did confirm the shots were fired inside the home but Chief Couch declined to say where everyone was located specifically at the time.

Couch would not give a timeline on when, or if, body camera footage would be released. He said it’s standard department policy to not release that footage to the public.

Search warrants were served at multiple locations across the city in what Couch describes as a “very complex case,” but he would not disclose the locations or the reason for the warrants.

It was also unclear if any other law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation this morning.

