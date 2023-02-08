Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care

Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north...
Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police say.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police say.

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, CTV said, where a parent at the scene accused the driver of crashing into the day care intentionally.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of...
Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village

Latest News

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an...
Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, appeared before the House Oversight...
Former Twitter official admits mistakes make in handling of Hunter Biden story