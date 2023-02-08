Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Brittney Griner absent from USA camp, but keeping in touch

FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner tale part in a women's...
FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner tale part in a women's basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet. The five-time Olympic gold medalist is part of the national team training camp in Minnesota next month. While Taurasi will be at the camp, Brittney Griner won’t. She is still part of the pool that the 2024 Olympic team will be chosen from. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going.

Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She returned to the U.S. in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.

“She wants to be a part of this like no one else,” Taurasi said. “So, she’ll get there eventually. She’ll find her footing.”

Taurasi said the two talk regularly now that Griner is home in Phoenix. They workout together as well as chat and text each other often.

“We’ve been on the court together working out. We’ve sat down and talked for hours,” Taurasi said. “It’s been really nice to reconnect. It’s good to see her smile. Good to give her a hug. Know she was alive and still had the ability to be thankful and happy.”

There was a time during Griner’s 10-month ordeal in Russia that the 40-year-old Taurasi wasn’t sure she’d ever see her friend again.

“Every single day we suffered and hoped she’d be back and not until I saw her, did I really believe it. And just to see her smile, just to see her free, was really emotional for everyone,” Taurasi said. “And we knew, at the same time, the minute she got into that plane and we got to Phoenix, there was going to be a whole new set of challenges, a whole new reality, a whole new way of living life for BG.”

Griner has said she’ll play for Phoenix again this season although she’s still an unsigned free agent. She hasn’t talked about her international future and potentially playing for the U.S. at the Olympics next year in Paris. She’s helped the U.S. win two gold medals at the Olympics already.

USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said Monday that she hasn’t talked to Griner yet, but the organization made it clear that she could take all the time she needed to decide if she wanted to play for the U.S. again.

“We’ve missed her and when she’s ready we’ll welcome her back,” Reeve said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The proposal is for a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Extended Stay Hotel that would consist of...
Lufkin City Council considers re-zoning for new hotel in Garden District Shopping Village

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy addresses UK lawmakers, rare trip outside Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
RAW: Ukraine's leader arrives at Downing Street
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000