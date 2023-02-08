Drying out and clearing out overnight as cooler air returns to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today has been a day of transition for deep east Texas. With a trough of low pressure and weak frontal boundary pushing through our airspace, we have gone from the 70′s to the 50′s with periods of rain and gusty winds mixed in as well.

With westerly winds coming in behind the departing wind-shift line, we will see skies clear out overnight as it turns noticeably cooler and less humid with lows in the lower 40′s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid, but still on the warm side. With winds out of the southwest, that will be a dry, warm flow for us, leading to afternoon highs climbing into the lower 70′s. This will make for a great day to get outside and take in the fresh air.

A stronger cold front will then advance through our part of the state Thursday night, leading to cold winds returning for Friday and the start to the weekend in which we see cold, starlit nights give way to a cool sunshine in the afternoon hours.

There will be increasing cloud cover coming in on Friday behind that strong cold frontal passage. The clouds combined with the gusty, northwest winds mean daytime highs will struggle just to make it out of the 40′s.

With skies clearing back out, again, on Friday night, we will be in store for two light freezes over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday mornings in which wake-up temperatures will be in the lower 30′s.

Thankfully, we will have lots of blue sky around this weekend for a cool sunshine with highs in the middle 50′s on Saturday followed by highs nearing 60-degrees on Super Bowl Sunday. We may see a few more clouds dot our east Texas skyline on Sunday, but it will still look good and feel good for the second weekend of February.

The upper-level wind pattern favors another messy scenario setting up early next week in which we will have increasing, daily rain chances back in play for a few days, leading to more damp, wet weather in deep east Texas.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day and that day is shaping up to be a wet and rainy day throughout east Texas.

Rainfall amounts over the next week throughout the Piney Woods will average between one-to-two inches, with most of that coming with that early week storm system.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.