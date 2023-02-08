Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury.

Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams, 19, guilty of aggravated assault in an incident in which he fired an AK-47 rifle from the back seat of a vehicle while he and others were trying to elude Waco police Detective John Clark.

Adams, who was 16 at the time, was certified to stand trial as an adult in the incident, which prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Luke McCowan told jurors could have proved deadly for Clark, the residents of the Estella Maxey apartment complex and those living along Old Dallas Road, where the shots were fired.

Adams, represented by attorney David Hudson, elected to have Judge Susan Kelly - not the jury – determine his punishment. Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. However, the charges against Adams were enhanced because he was convicted of robbery as a juvenile in 2018 and sent to a Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility. The enhancement bumps his potential punishment to from five to 99 years or life in prison.

Kelly will sentence Adams after reviewing a presentence report and hearing testimony at a May 17 punishment hearing.

Adams’ co-defendants in the shootings, Wilford Carpenter, who was driving the car, and Jaquan Davis, a passenger, both have pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 20 years and 15 years in prison, respectively.

Clark testified during the three-day trial that he was driving in the 700 block of Dearborn Street when he heard two shots from a pistol and multiple shots in rapid succession from a large-caliber rifle. Police later found two spent .380-caliber pistol rounds and 13 spent rounds fired from an AK-47 at the Estella Maxey apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road.

As Clark, who was driving an unmarked police vehicle, and other officers descended on the apartment complex, Clark said he spotted a black Jeep matching the description of the one the suspects were seen in, he said.

Clark’s body camera captured much of the pursuit, which proceeded across Herring Avenue to J.J. Flewellen and Gholson Road. Clark’s car was equipped with emergency lights on the grill, but he said he didn’t activate the lights at first because he was just trying to keep the fleeing Jeep in his sights until other officers could arrive.

The Jeep ran a stop sign on Old Dallas Road and a passenger wearing a yellow hoodie leaned out of the driver’s side back window with an AK-47 and fired 13 shots at him, Clark said. He said he thought he heard something hit his windshield, but checked his vehicle later and found no sign it was struck by a bullet.

Clark said he activated the lights on his grill and tried to keep up with the speeding Jeep. However, he said he lost the suspects once they got to East Waco Drive.

Calvert and McCowan played the video of Clark’s pursuit and another recording from a security camera from an Old Dallas Drive residence in which multiple gunshots from the rifle can be heard.

No one, including Clark, was injured in the incident. However, Calvert told jurors in closing statements Wednesday morning that someone easily could have been hurt or killed at the densely populated East Waco apartment complex or along the residential route Adams and his co-defendants took while fleeing from Clark.

“My friends, you can’t pull the trigger once, let alone 13 times, or 26 times, and not know what you are doing,” Calvert said. “Every single squeeze of that trigger was a loud statement of this man’s intent that day. Whether it was in the Estella Maxey apartment complex or whether it was on Old Dallas, every pull of that trigger was a loud statement of his intent that could be heard for blocks. That’s how John Clark came to be there in the first place.”

