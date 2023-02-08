Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say

Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities in Harris County, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth English, impeding traffic while walking on a roadway on Feb. 3.

English was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation revealed 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for English’s arrest.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail with court and bond information currently pending, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
Kim Crisp wants to build a restaurant inside an old bank building in Nacogdoches.
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
Lone Star Hazmat is the largest spill contractor in the state of Texas with its headquarters located in East Texas

Latest News

Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake