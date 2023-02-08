Palestine man on bicycle flees police, is arrested for evading arrest, failure to identify

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, a resident on San Jacinto St. flagged down a police officer for help.

The person told the officer that he had seen a man, now identified as Rashad Brookings, 39, damaging a nearby house, and that he had left the scene on a bicycle. He said the then saw him attempt to assault a female who was walking in the street as he rode by her on his bike.

A short time later, officers saw a man riding toward them on a bicycle. The resident confirmed it was the man he had seen do those things. The officers tried to stop Brookings to speak to him, but he refused. They ordered him to stop, and he took off on the bicycle. The officers were on foot and unable to catch him.

However, an officer in a vehicle cut Brookings off, causing him to fall of the bike in a yard several blocks from the original scene. The suspect resisted arrest when the officer approached him. When asked his name, he would only identify himself as “vision.”

Officers were eventually able to place him in handcuffs. They checked his criminal history, which they said was lengthy, and identified him as Brookings, of Palestine.

Brookings was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked in for evading arrest with previous convictions, for resisting arrest, search or transport, and failure to identify/giving false fictitious information.

