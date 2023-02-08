Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Paris murder suspect turns himself in

Dykalen Donnell Douglas
Dykalen Donnell Douglas(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The man wanted in a weekend murder in Paris has turned himself in to authorities.

Paris Police said Wednesday morning Dykalen Donnell Douglas, 18, was taken into custody at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas is accused of shooting and killing Hireal Shawn Rios, 31, in Paris Friday in the 1300 block of W Cherry St on Friday just before 2 p.m.

According to a press release, witnesses told police a black man retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the victim in the face after a physical altercation.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Rios was transported to PRMC-ER and pronounced dead.

DYKALEN DONNELL DOUGLAS - Murder Suspect Has Turned Himself In At The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Thank You for Your Assistance In This Important Matter.

Posted by Paris Police Department - Texas USA on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
At least two people were injured. No fatalities were reported.
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-9-23
Thursday’s Weather: Some patchy fog early, then lots of sunshine
Malone cooks tacos on the stove.
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Caldwell Zoo
East Texas zoos hyper-vigilant after monkey thefts in Dallas
State of the Union Response
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'