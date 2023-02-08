Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a Longview man who was reported missing on February 7.
Cannon Tuck, 29, of Longview, was last seen in the area of Fourth St and east Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black backpack.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.
