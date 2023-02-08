Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Reps. Ashby, Harris get committee chair assignments

Trent Ashby and Cody Harris
Trent Ashby and Cody Harris(Texas House of Representatives)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Two state representatives who cover parts of East Texas have received committee chair assignments for the 88th session of the Texas Legislature.

Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) will chair the Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee and Cody Harris (R-Palestine) will chair the Local and Consent Calendars Committee.

Speaker Dade Phelan determined the committee assignments.

Ashby will also return to the Transportation Committee.

Harris has also been appointed to the House Administration Committee and Public Education Committee.

Keith Bell (R-Athens) has been appointed to Committees on Environmental Regulation, Land & Resource Management and Local & Consent Calendars.

Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) has been appointed to Committees on Higher Education and International Relations & Economic Development.

Jay Dean (R-Longview) has been appointed to return to the Committee on Environmental Regulation. He will also serve on the Committee of State Affairs.

Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) has been appointed to return to the Committees on Calendars. He will also serve on Committees on Public Education and Ways & Means.

Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) has been appointed to Committees on Licensing & Administrative Procedures and Public Education.

Bryan Slaton (R-Greenville) has been appointed to Committees on County Affairs and Defense & Veterans’ Affairs.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Carlos Caporali
Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

Latest News

State of the Union Response
State of the Union Response
Tyler PD Incentive For Officers
Tyler PD Incentive For Officers
Gregg County Sheriff's Office Shortage
Gregg County Sheriff's Office Shortage
New Diana ISD Four Day School Week
New Diana ISD Four Day School Week
Bullard ISD Youth Expo
Bullard ISD Youth Expo