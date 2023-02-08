Shelby County Sheriff’s Office releases info on person of interest in Joaquin homicide
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in Joaquin.
Sheriff Kevin Windham said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Doogieville Loop.
Windham said they are seeking Carlos Caporali as a person of interest in the case. He is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevy S-10 with the license plate PVL 8948.
Anyone with information on Caporali is urged to call investigator Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or the sheriff’s office at 936-598-5601.
