Shelby County Sheriff’s Office releases info on person of interest in Joaquin homicide

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in Joaquin.

Sheriff Kevin Windham said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Doogieville Loop.

Windham said they are seeking Carlos Caporali as a person of interest in the case. He is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevy S-10 with the license plate PVL 8948.

Vehicle of interest (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Caporali is urged to call investigator Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or the sheriff’s office at 936-598-5601.

